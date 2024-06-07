A three-month investigation by The New York Times has unearthed severe torture and egregious human rights violations at an Israeli military base in Sde Teiman, southern Israel.

Since the onset of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, a chilling pattern of grotesque abuse has emerged within Sde Teiman's walls.

Detainees, shackled by horror, have borne witness to unspeakable acts: sodomised with metal rods, jolted with electricity, and subjected to merciless beatings with batons, rifle butts, and handheld metal detectors.

Several detainees recounted about constant blindfolding and being stripped to their underwear throughout their detention.

Younis al-Hamlawi, a 39-year-old paramedic, recounted the excruciating pain he endured when subjected to torture at Sde Teiman. He said he was ordered by a female officer to have his rectum pressed against a metal stick fixed to the ground, causing severe bleeding and unbearable agony.

"It felt like fire," he lamented, echoing the sentiments of Muhammad al-Kurdi, the 38-year-old ambulance driver, who endured similar torment.

"I was imprisoned for 32 days," al-Kurdi said. "It felt like 32 years."

Physicians for Human Rights, an Israeli rights group, labelled a hospital at the torture compound Sde Teiman as "a low point for medical ethics and professionalism."

Dr. Yoel Donchin, a military doctor at the site, expressed confusion over the detainees' identities, noting that many were highly unlikely to be combatants, including a paraplegic, a person weighing roughly 300 pounds, and another breathing through a tube in his neck since childhood.

Theinvestigation found that 35 of the 4,000 Palestinian detainees had died either at the site or after being brought to nearby civilian hospitals.

Eight former detainees, their voices trembling with the weight of shared trauma, dared to break the silence and expose the horrors they endured at Sde Teiman. Their accounts paint a chilling tableau of unrelenting brutality.

One detainee, Bakr, recounted, "This is the punishment for anyone who sleeps," recalling an officer's words after savagely beating him for falling asleep. Other detainees described being forced to wear only a diaper and subjected to electric shocks.