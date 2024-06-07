WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two fifths of Germans favour recognising Palestinian statehood: survey
Some 40 percent of respondents say Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent say they are against such a move.
Two fifths of Germans favour recognising Palestinian statehood: survey
The representative survey by YouGov revealed that majority of Germans disapprove of Israel's military offensive in Gaza./ Photo: AFP
June 7, 2024

More Germans are in favour than in opposition of recognising Palestine as an independent state, a new survey has revealed.

Some 40 percent of respondents said Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent said they were against such a move. About 33 percent indicated that they were not sure.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left-liberal coalition government has repeatedly turned down calls for the recognition of the Palestinian state, arguing that current conditions were not suitable to take such a step.

Last month, Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a Palestinian state and urged other European states to follow their lead. This week Slovenia also recognised Palestinian statehood.

The representative survey by YouGov revealed that the majority of Germans disapprove of Israel's military offensive in Gaza as it claimed too many civilian lives.

Recommended

As many as 51 percent of Germans said they would support EU economic sanctions on Israel due to its military offensive in Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinian civilians were sheltering. Only 26 percent of Germans opposed such a move against the Israeli government.

The poll was conducted by YouGov between May 31 and June 5 among a nationally representative sample of 2,295 people.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah which began on May 6.

RelatedWill growing public opinion force Germany to suspend arms sales to Israel?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat