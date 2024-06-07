More Germans are in favour than in opposition of recognising Palestine as an independent state, a new survey has revealed.

Some 40 percent of respondents said Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent said they were against such a move. About 33 percent indicated that they were not sure.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left-liberal coalition government has repeatedly turned down calls for the recognition of the Palestinian state, arguing that current conditions were not suitable to take such a step.

Last month, Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a Palestinian state and urged other European states to follow their lead. This week Slovenia also recognised Palestinian statehood.

The representative survey by YouGov revealed that the majority of Germans disapprove of Israel's military offensive in Gaza as it claimed too many civilian lives.