WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish political party in Greece vows to address minority's issues
Friendship, Equality and Peace Party is working to resolve pressing problems, including education and the denial of ethnic identity by Greek authorities, says chair Cigdem Asafoglu.
Turkish political party in Greece vows to address minority's issues
While the party is concentrated mostly in the Western Thrace region, officials visited even remote Turkish villages to campaign, underlining the importance of the elections. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2024

The head of a Greek political party, founded by the country's 150,000-strong Turkish minority, has announced that they are competing in the current elections to seek solutions to the minority's problems in the European Parliament.

Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB) chair Cigdem Asafoglu said their decision to compete in the European elections has to do with the attitude of most Greek political parties towards Turks in Greece, which is generally ignorant or discriminatory.

"They even don't accept our identity as a Turkish-Muslim minority, so they can’t develop solutions to the problems of the minority," she stressed.

Saying that the DEB was the strongest party in the provinces of Rodop (Rodophe) and Xhanti (Iskece) in Western Thrace in the 2014 and 2019 European elections, Asafoglu said: "In the current elections, we will emphasise that the minority in the Western Thrace is Turkish."

"Our party is working to draw attention and develop solutions for the minority's pressing problems, including education and the denial of their ethnic identity by Greek authorities,” she added.

RelatedTurkish community in Greece condemns Athens for 'double standards' on human rights
Recommended

Discriminatory practices

The Western Thrace region – located near Greece's northeastern border with Türkiye – is home to a substantial, long-established Turkish minority numbering around 150,000.

For decades, Athens has carried out discriminatory practices against the local Turkish community, including preventing them from using the words "Turk" or "Turkish" in the names of their foundations, barring them from electing their own religious representatives, and shutting down their schools.

The rights of the Turks of Western Thrace were guaranteed under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. But since then, the situation has seriously deteriorated, with Greece refusing to carry out rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.

Türkiye has long criticized Greece for depriving the Muslim Turkish minority of their basic rights and freedoms.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat