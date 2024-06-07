The head of a Greek political party, founded by the country's 150,000-strong Turkish minority, has announced that they are competing in the current elections to seek solutions to the minority's problems in the European Parliament.

Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB) chair Cigdem Asafoglu said their decision to compete in the European elections has to do with the attitude of most Greek political parties towards Turks in Greece, which is generally ignorant or discriminatory.

"They even don't accept our identity as a Turkish-Muslim minority, so they can’t develop solutions to the problems of the minority," she stressed.

Saying that the DEB was the strongest party in the provinces of Rodop (Rodophe) and Xhanti (Iskece) in Western Thrace in the 2014 and 2019 European elections, Asafoglu said: "In the current elections, we will emphasise that the minority in the Western Thrace is Turkish."

"Our party is working to draw attention and develop solutions for the minority's pressing problems, including education and the denial of their ethnic identity by Greek authorities,” she added.