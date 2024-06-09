Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated his country’s position that the West will receive an equal response if it arms Moscow’s “enemies".

“This is absolutely, as they say, a symmetrical answer. If you arm our enemy, then we will decide for ourselves how to respond to your hostile actions,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, an excerpt of which was shared on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies, including Anadolu, on Wednesday that Moscow considered symmetrical action in response to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.