European elections have consolidated Premier Giorgia Meloni’s grip on power in Italy, handing her party victory and boosting her standing in the country and abroad.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, Meloni's Brothers of Italy won 28.8% of the vote, compared with 6.4% in the last European elections in 2019 and 26% in the 2022 national elections.

"I am proud that Italy will present itself to the G7, to Europe with the strongest government of all,” said Meloni on Monday, commenting on the results.

Her coalition partners, centre-right Forza Italia and the nationalist party League, obtained 9.7% and 9.1%, respectively, a result in line with the national ballot that handed the right-wing coalition power roughly two years ago.

Compared with the overall showing at the national elections, the ruling coalition saw its support rise to 47%, compared with nearly 43% in 2022.

"I am proud that the majority governing this nation has been able to grow together. This is an extremely important thing for me and for us. The message from Italians is: 'Go ahead'... and if possible with greater determination," Meloni said.