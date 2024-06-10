Though I am now in Egypt, my family and friends still remain in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, which was recently attacked by Israel. I woke up to this news on Saturday, but couldn't reach anyone at the time because all connections were down in central Gaza. Here's what I eventually learned after talking to people on the ground.

It was shortly before noon on Saturday, June 8. With Eid Al Adha just a week away, hundreds of people were shopping in the main outdoor market in Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Suddenly, the sky turned thick with smoke, and noisy from the sound of drones, helicopters and rockets. Panicking, shoppers began to run, but many could not avoid the heavy shelling, air bombing and drone strikes.

Our neighbourhood is crowded with children. They were screaming and shouting in the street; they didn't know what was happening.

All the people didn't know what was happening. My father told me this was the hardest two hours out of more than 230 days of war. My mother told me in those two hours she felt like it was the Day of Judgment, the end of the world. I told her 'when the Rafah crossing opens, I will take you outside of Gaza.'

The sky became black. There was the sound of bombing, the sound of aeroplanes, the sound of screaming. Darkness, ash, heavy clouds of smoke, blood, airstrikes. Our neighbours are dead, there were dead bodies all around, death everywhere. You could see the rubble of our market.

Ala is gone

My friend Ala went to the market to buy some small clothes for her one-year-old daughter. Some dresses to celebrate Eid. Israel killed Ala, her mother and her daughter, when they were just trying to buy clothes for Eid.

They were among the at least 274 people killed in the attack, at least 64 of them children.

My uncle who had a small shop in the middle of the market saw a helicopter flying low, and Israeli soldiers coming out of it, which made him feel afraid.

He was lifted up from the force of an explosion. He flew up to the sky and when he landed, he injured his spinal cord. There is nowhere to go for treatment because the hospital is over capacity.

He is among the almost 700 injured from the airstrikes, shelling and gunfire in one of Gaza’s most crowded places.

What does it mean when they have this big massacre in the crowded Nusairat camp? Why did Israel attack this area and in this situation? More than 200 people died just for four Israeli people. How can we imagine that 200 people have their duty to die just because of four people. As Gazans we feel that we have lost our belief in life and humanity.

Griefful Eid in Gaza

Eid Al Adha is coming. Eid al Adha has a big love in our hearts.