TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
No 'common ground' for negotiations with Greek Cypriots — TRNC President
Referring to the Greek Cypriot Administration's refusal to accept the TRNC's sovereignty, Ersin Tatar says there is no point in negotiating.
No 'common ground' for negotiations with Greek Cypriots — TRNC President
Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement. /Photo: AA
June 11, 2024

There is "no common ground" with the Greek Cypriot administration for negotiations, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said.

"We are ready to talks, but it seems that there is no common ground required for the negotiation process to begin because the other side does not accept our sovereignty. There is no point in negotiating with a party that does not accept our sovereignty," Tatar told reporters on Monday after attending a closed session of the TRNC Assembly to inform lawmakers about the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

He added that there are two separate people, two separate states, and two separate democracies on the Island.

RelatedTurkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
Recommended

Hailing Türkiye, the president said: "With the support of Türkiye, the world learned the facts about Cyprus once again."

Cyprus island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the TRNC and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs