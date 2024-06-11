WORLD
3 MIN READ
Austria's far-right Freedom Party demands EU remigration commissioner
The FPOe espouses the far-right concept of remigration that calls for expelling people of non-European ethnic backgrounds who they say have failed to integrate.
Austria's far-right Freedom Party demands EU remigration commissioner
The FPOe espouses the far-right concept of remigration that calls for expelling people of non-European ethnic backgrounds who they say have failed to integrate. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 11, 2024

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) called for the government to name an EU "remigration" commissioner after winning the EU elections in the Alpine nation.

While it is up to the conservative government to nominate any commissioner, the FPOe said its first nationwide win at the ballot box gave it the right to name someone to the role and dictate their portfolio.

In the EU elections, the FPOe took 25.4 percent of the votes, just ahead of the ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP) at 24.5 percent.

"What I have noticed in the last few weeks during the election campaign is that there is above all a need for sensible migration policy, that there is a need for remigration," FPOe secretary general Christian Hafenecker told a press conference.

"We need a remigration commissioner," he added, putting forward an FPOe official to fill the role.

It is not the first time the FPOe has espoused the concept.

In 2023, party leader Herbert Kickl said that those who "refuse to integrate" should lose their citizenship and be expelled.

RelatedFar-right groups made big gains in EU polls. What will they aim to achieve?
Recommended

Conspiracy theories

In 2023, party leader Herbert Kickl said that those who "refuse to integrate" should lose their citizenship and be expelled.

The notion of remigration is associated with white nationalists who champion the great replacement conspiracy theory.

The theory alleges a plot to replace Europe's so-called native white population with non-white migrants.

The United Nations rights chief warned in March that the conspiracy theories spread are "delusional" and racist and are directly spurring violence.

The FPOe is expected to top the vote in September's national elections, but will probably need to find willing coalition partners to govern.

The party - founded in the 1950s by former Nazis - has been part of a ruling coalition several times but has never governed the country of nine million.

RelatedRight-wing extremism crimes surged in Austria, report shows
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus