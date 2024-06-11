Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) called for the government to name an EU "remigration" commissioner after winning the EU elections in the Alpine nation.

While it is up to the conservative government to nominate any commissioner, the FPOe said its first nationwide win at the ballot box gave it the right to name someone to the role and dictate their portfolio.

In the EU elections, the FPOe took 25.4 percent of the votes, just ahead of the ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP) at 24.5 percent.

"What I have noticed in the last few weeks during the election campaign is that there is above all a need for sensible migration policy, that there is a need for remigration," FPOe secretary general Christian Hafenecker told a press conference.

"We need a remigration commissioner," he added, putting forward an FPOe official to fill the role.

It is not the first time the FPOe has espoused the concept.

In 2023, party leader Herbert Kickl said that those who "refuse to integrate" should lose their citizenship and be expelled.