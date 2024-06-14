Friday, June 14, 2024

1809 GMT — The G7 leaders have announced that they are united in supporting an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

“We are united in supporting the comprehensive deal that has been put forward, that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a credible pathway towards peace that leads to a two-state solution. We also call for a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

More updates 👇

1913 GMT — Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades announce new attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza

The armed wing of the Hamas resistance group announced more attacks against Israeli soldiers across Gaza, claiming to kill and injure a number of them.

In a statement, al Qassam Brigades said it detonated a booby-trapped house with an Israeli force inside in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, eastern Gaza City, resulting in casualties among the force.

The statement noted that al Qassam Brigades' forces detected an Israeli helicopter that landed near the area to evacuate the casualties.

In another statement, al Qassam Brigades said it blew up a tunnel shaft in the eastern Zeitoun area, leaving casualties among Israeli soldiers.

In the southern city of Rafah, the group said it fired mortar shells on Israeli forces in the Tal al Sultan neighbourhood, western Rafah, and also targeted an Israeli tank in the same area with a rocket-propelled grenade.

1900 GMT — UN calls on Israel, Lebanon to 'exercise maximum restraint'

The UN called on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint" in response to Israeli soldiers allegedly attempting to start fires in southern Lebanon by launching fireballs with catapults.

"We are encouraging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any action or statement," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Responding to an Anadolu question on the rising tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border after Israeli forces used bombs to target several towns in southern Lebanon, causing forest fires that spread and threatened residential areas, Haq also emphasised the need for the parties to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

1859 GMT — Turkish president discusses Gaza situation with Brazilian counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Italy, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

"The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Brazil, Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and what must be done to stop them as well as global developments," the directorate said in a statement on X.

Underlining that Tel Aviv "has become increasingly isolated lately," Erdogan said "the pressure on Israel must be increased and sustained to end the oppression," the statement added.

1826 GMT — Rocket fired from south Lebanon hits building in Israeli settlement

A rocket launched from southern Lebanon has struck a building in the Shtula settlement in northern Israel, causing material damage but no casualties, the Israeli Army Radio has reported.

The Israeli army has identified approximately 60 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel since Friday morning, according to the report.

The attack follows Hezbollah's announcement of carrying out over 10 operations targeting Israeli settlements, military sites, and troop gatherings near the Lebanon border.

1728 GMT — Israeli army shoots child, arrests three Palestinians in West Bank

A Palestinian child was injured by Israeli army fire during a raid, and three Palestinians were detained during incursion into refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that a critically injured 12-year-old boy with a bullet wound in his torso has been transported to a hospital.

The boy, who has yet to be identified, was hit by a bullet while Israeli soldiers were forcing their way into the al Amari camp in al Bireh city in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army stormed the al Amari camp and also raided the Um Alsharayet neighbourhood south of the city, eyewitnesses said.

1632 GMT — Israel targets Lebanon with phosphorus bombs, sparking blazes

Israel again has used phosphorus bombs to target several towns in southern Lebanon, causing forest fires that spread and threatening residential areas.

Israeli forces dropped phosphorus bombs on Houla, and the forest in the area caught fire, with civil defence teams working to extinguish the flames, which were spreading and reaching residential areas, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

Israeli forces also used phosphorus bombs to target the towns of Tallouseh, Adaisseh, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, with ambulances transporting victims suffering from suffocation to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital, the news agency added.

The army also targeted the outskirts of Aita al Shaab and Wadi al Asafir in Khiyam, as well as the towns of Deir Mimas and Kfarkela, with artillery fire, it said.

1649 GMT — Greek ship attacked by Houthis, crew rescued: UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said the crew of the Tutor coal carrier had been evacuated by military authorities, referring to an incident that took place 66 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah on June 12.

The Greek-owned cargo ship "was abandoned and was drifting in vicinity of its last reported position," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

1504 GMT — Food supplies in southern Gaza at risk: UN official

Supplies of food to southern Gaza are at risk after Israel extended its military attacks and those displaced by the offensive there face a public health crisis, a senior United Nations official has said.

While hunger and the risk of famine have been most acute in northern Gaza in recent months, the situation is now deteriorating in the south, said Carl Skau, deputy director of the UN World Food Programme.

1451 GMT — Israeli air strike kills two hostages in Rafah

Hamas' armed wing al Qassam Brigades has said that two Israeli hostages held in Gaza were killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah a few days ago.

The group, in a video posted on its Telegram channel, did not release the names of those said to have been killed or provide any evidence.

The Israeli government "does not want your hostages to return, except in coffins," the al Qassam Brigades statement said.

1429 GMT — Israeli opposition slams Netanyahu for using force in Gaza to free hostages

An Israeli opposition leader has slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy of using force in Gaza to free hostages, accusing him of prioritising his political interests over the lives of Israeli citizens, calling it an unrealistic approach.

"The truth must be told: The 'Iron Swords' war has no realistic goals," Yair Golan, leader of Israel's opposition Labour Party and a former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, said in a statement on X, referring to Israel's ongoing brutal attacks on Gaza,

1413 GMT — UN agencies must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza: G7

G7 leaders have said the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza, in the draft of an end-of-summit statement seen by AFP.

"We agree it is critical that UNRWA and other UN organisations and agencies' distribution networks be fully able to deliver aid to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandate effectively," the Group of Seven nations said.

They called for all parties to facilitate "rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need" in Gaza, particularly women and children.

"Securing full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access in all its forms consistent with international humanitarian law, and through all relevant land crossing points, including the Rafah crossing, through maritime delivery routes, including through Ashdod Port and throughout all of Gaza remains an absolute priority," they said.

1355 GMT — Turkish, UAE presidents discuss 'genocidal policies' in Gaza

The Turkish president has met with his UAE counterpart in Italy as part of the G7 leaders summit, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed Türkiye-UAE relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan underlined that it is important for the Islamic world to oppose in unity the genocidal policies implemented by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

1300 GMT — US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid

Washington will impose sanctions on an Israeli group for attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for starving civilians in Gaza, US officials have said, in the latest move targeting actors Washington believes threaten the prospects for peace.

The sanctions will target Tsav 9, a group with ties to Israeli army reservists and Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over activities including blocking, harassing and damaging aid shipments.

Palestinians have been desperately in need of aid as Israel continues its eight-month invasion and bombardment, which has killed more than 37,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israel has also faced accusations of blocking aid, which it denies doing.

1248 GMT — Israeli army shifts focus towards Lebanon

The Israeli army has proposed concluding its military offensive in southern Gaza at Rafah and redirecting its efforts towards a new offensive in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that “the Israeli army’s Northern Command is focusing on targets that will reduce Hezbollah’s offensive capabilities.”