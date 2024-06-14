Variety, they say, is the spice of life. But the Danish government feels too much spice is unhealthy.

Denmark recently removed several spicy ramen noodle varieties made by the popular South Korean brand Samyang Foods from Scandinavian stores, citing spice levels that were considered too high for consumers.

In a statement earlier this week, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration urged consumers to throw away or return packets of Samyang Foods' Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 3x Spicy, Buldak Hot Chicken Ramen 2x Spicy, and Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen Stew Type, sales of which are now prohibited. It's the first and only country to take such a move.

The decision to recall these products appears to be proactive, aiming to safeguard the well-being of the public.

But the Danish government highlighted children as a reason for the recall, citing the dangers of a social media challenge where children dare each other to withstand high levels of heat from popular snacks or foods such as the South Korean brand's well-known 'fire' noodles.

"The noodle dishes marketed as extremely strong must no longer be sold because consumers and especially children risk acute poisoning," the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said on June 11. "The capsaicin content is so high that it can pose a health hazard."

It did not say if any particular events in the country had prompted the decision to ban the products. However, according to the agency, a perplexed consumer had enquired whether selling Samyang Buldak noodles in Denmark was legal.

After assessing the products for their spice levels, it concluded that the Korean noodles are "harmful to health" because of what it says is an overly high dose of capsaicin. Capsaicin is the naturally occurring ingredient in chilli peppers that accounts for the heat in food.

Denmark did, however, cite instances from Germany where a number of people reportedly required medical attention after participating in challenges like the internet-famous One Chip Challenge by American tortilla chip brand Pacqui and the Hot Chip Challenge by Czech Republic-based HOT-CHIP Company.

The challenge involves eating a single extremely spicy chip made with some of the hottest peppers in the world, including Carolina Reaper peppers.

In November last year, The Berliner reported that five young people were admitted to the Virchow Clinic in Berlin after doing the challenge, with one teenager, due to pre-existing conditions, placed in the intensive care unit.

In the US last September, a teen in Massachusetts who had a congenital heart defect and participated in Paqui's One Chip Challenge died of cardiopulmonary arrest "in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration," according to the autopsy report from the Chief Office of the Medical Examiner.

"It is possible that with significant stimulation of the heart, the muscle beyond the bridge suddenly had abnormal blood flow ('ischemia') and could have been a cause of a severe arrhythmia," chief of cardiology at Tufts Medical Center James Udelson told AP news agency at the time of the 14-year-old's death.

"There have been reports of acute toxicity with capsaicin causing ischemia of the heart muscle."

Paqui removed the product from the shelves voluntarily following the teen's death.

Spice levels

Excessive levels of spiciness can lead to symptoms that may include burning sensations, discomfort, nausea, vomiting, and high blood pressure.