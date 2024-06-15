WORLD
3 MIN READ
Albania scores quickest-ever goal at European Championship
Albania takes an early lead against Italy in a surprising turn of events at 22 seconds as Nedim Bajrami punishes a misplaced throw-in by Federico Dimarco to put his team ahead.
Albania scores quickest-ever goal at European Championship
Bajrami capitalised on a misplaced throw-in by Federico Dimarco to slam the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italian goal from an angle. / Photo: AFP
June 15, 2024

Albania has scored the fastest-ever goal at a European Championship — after just 22 seconds.

Nedim Bajrami capitalised on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund on Saturday.

The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.

Bajrami capitalised on a misplaced throw-in by Federico Dimarco to slam the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italian goal from an angle.

Italy equalised in the 11th minute when Alessandro Bastoni headed home after a corner before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri in front five minutes later.

Bajrami became just the second Albanian to score at a European Championship, after Armando Sadiku in 2016.

That was the western Balkan country's only other appearance at a major tournament.

RelatedWill Argentina’s football lose its kick if clubs are privatised?
Recommended

Spain vs Croatia

Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 in the Group B clash at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Saturday.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata netted with a low shot after breaking the offside trap in the 29th minute at the Olympiastadion.

Just three minutes later, Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored another one with an accurate low shot, after eliminating several defenders with his good dribbling.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol missed a chance to score in the mouth of the goal in the 41st minute.

Veteran Spanish defender Dani Carvajal tallied another one in the 47th minute, before the end of the first half, evaluating young star Yasmine Lamal's cross.

Rodri's challenge on Bruno Petkovic caused a penalty kick to Croatia in the 78th minute. Despite Spanish goalie, Simon saved the initial penalty kick of Perkovic, he scored in the second attempt but the referee later cancelled the spot kick after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and the game continued as 3-0.

Spain climbed to the top spot of Group A with 3 points, while Croatia fall to the 4th spot with zero points.

RelatedDid Germany deserve to host 2024 EURO Cup?
SOURCE:AP, Reuters, AA
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus