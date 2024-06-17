A record 23 of NATO's 32 member nations are hitting the Western military alliance’s defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

The estimated figure is a nearly fourfold increase from 2021, when only six nations were meeting the goal.

"Europeans are doing more for their collective security than just a few years ago," Stoltenberg said in a speech at the Wilson Center research group.

Stoltenberg met at the White House with President Joe Biden. The US president said he wished that Stoltenberg, who has been NATO's secretary general since 2014, could serve another term when the current one expires in October.

"We’ve strengthened NATO’s eastern flank ,making it clear that we’ll defend every single inch of NATO territory," Biden added.

NATO members agreed last year to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defence. The surge in spending reflects the worries about the war in Ukraine.

Poland, at more than 4%, and tiny Estonia both lead the United States this year in the percentage of their GDP they spend on defence. Both countries border Russia.

Freeloading on American spending Some countries are looking at the possibility of a Trump reelection. The former US president has characterised many NATO allies as freeloading on American military spending and said on the campaign trail that he would not defend NATO members that don’t meet defence spending targets.

"Shifting US administrations have had the absolutely valid point to say that US allies are spending too little," Stoltenberg told reporters. "The good news is that’s changing."