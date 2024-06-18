Muslim pilgrims used the early morning hours of Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, hoping to escape the noontime summer heat that caused heatstroke among thousands wrapping up the Hajj pilgrimage.

The final days of the Hajj coincide with faithful around the world celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The stoning of the pillars representing the devil takes place in Mina, just outside the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. A third stoning is scheduled for Tuesday, before the Farewell Tawaf, or circling the cube-shaped the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, towards which Muslims face from all over the world for prayer.

The rites have taken place under the soaring summer heat, which at 2 p.m. reached 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mecca and the sacred sites in and around the city, according to the Saudi National Centre for Metrology.

"Of course, it is something very hard and tiring. The temperature is abnormal compared to the past years and this affects us a lot,” said Ahmed Al-Baradie, an Egyptian pilgrim, after finishing his second symbolic stoning.

More than 2,760 pilgrims suffered from sunstroke and heat stress on Sunday alone at the start of the first round of stoning, according to the Health Ministry. Jordan announced Sunday that 14 Jordanian pilgrims had died from heatstroke.

Security forces, medics and first responders have been deployed in and around Mina, especially on roads and open areas to direct and help pilgrims. They treated many people for sunburns.

"Impressed by the preparations"

“I am really impressed by the preparations,” Sani Abdullah, a Nigerian, told The Associated Press, adding that he was used to such burning heat in his country. "I have never encountered any problems. Everything is going smoothly."

Later in the day, the sky turned cloudy and it rained, helping taper off the stress of the desert heat.