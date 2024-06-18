The government of Peru has said it will investigate sex abuse allegations levelled by hundreds of Indigenous children against teachers in a jungle region of the South American country.

"We have to investigate the facts: we'll stand with the victims," government spokesman Alberto Adrianzen told foreign correspondents on Monday.

"We reject all forms of sexual abuse."

A total of 524 cases of rape and abuse dating as far back as 2010 have been reported by girls and boys from the Awajun Indigenous group who attended public schools in the Condorcanqui province in Peru's north.

The alleged crimes at school residences were revealed last month by Rosemary Pioc, representative of an Awajun women's association.