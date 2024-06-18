WORLD
Peru launches probe into child sex abuse claims in Indigenous schools
A total of 524 cases of rape and abuse dating as far back as 2010 have been reported by girls and boys from the Awajun Indigenous group who attended public schools.
Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen says the alleged sexual abuse of 500 Awajun Indigenous students by teachers in the jungle region will be investigated and that the victims "must receive" comprehensive psychological and health care. / Photo: AFP
June 18, 2024

The government of Peru has said it will investigate sex abuse allegations levelled by hundreds of Indigenous children against teachers in a jungle region of the South American country.

"We have to investigate the facts: we'll stand with the victims," government spokesman Alberto Adrianzen told foreign correspondents on Monday.

"We reject all forms of sexual abuse."

A total of 524 cases of rape and abuse dating as far back as 2010 have been reported by girls and boys from the Awajun Indigenous group who attended public schools in the Condorcanqui province in Peru's north.

The alleged crimes at school residences were revealed last month by Rosemary Pioc, representative of an Awajun women's association.

The announcement of an investigation came after two government ministers provoked widespread anger by equating the alleged abuse with "cultural practices."

"To say that these are cultural practices is to endorse these actions... Rape is not a practice in our community," Pioc told RPP radio on Monday.

Adrianzen said the victims "will have to receive comprehensive healthcare" including psychological help and HIV treatment, if necessary .

Peru's human rights ombudsman called Monday for implicated teachers to be "immediately removed" from the schools they taught at.

AFP
