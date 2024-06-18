China's support for Russia's defence industry is prolonging the Ukraine war and "has to stop," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

China is providing critical support that enables "Russia to keep that defence industrial base going, to keep the war machine going, to keep the war going. So that has to stop," Blinken told a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Echoing remarks he made the previous day, Stoltenberg called for China to face "consequences" if it keeps backing Russia.

"China cannot have it both ways. They cannot continue to have normal trade relationships with countries in Europe and at the same time fuel the biggest war we have seen in Europe since the Second World War," Stoltenberg said.