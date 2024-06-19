Israeli military intelligence possessed advanced knowledge of an imminent Hamas raid on October 7 but chose not to act on it, according to Israel's public broadcaster.

Kan says that the intelligence brief, prepared by Unit 8200 [an Israeli Intelligence Corps] in mid-September, outlined Hamas' meticulous preparations for the surprise blitz, including training elite fighters for hostage-taking operations and planning raids on communities in the southern region.

The brief specifically noted Hamas' intention to seize between 200 to 250 hostages. The fighters later took 251 people hostage, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 41 the Israeli army says are dead, many of them in indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

The document, titled "Detailed End-to-End Raid Training," notes a description of a series of exercises conducted by Hamas' elite Nukhba unit in the weeks before its publication.

"At 11 A.M., several companies were observed converging at the beginning of the training sessions, not before prayer and lunch," the memo says.

Pre-emptive action not taken

Despite the dissemination of this critical intelligence to senior military officials, decisive preemptive actions were not implemented.

Critics argue that had the warnings been acted upon effectively, the devastating toll of the raid might have been mitigated.

The document shared with Kan by a military source further notes: "At 12 P.M., equipment and weapons were distributed" to Hamas fighters which was followed by "an exercise of the company's headquarters." Eventually "at 2 P.M. the raid began."

The Nukhba units were given an order that was highlighted: Search the area when you leave and leave no documents behind, per the memo.

The revelation has ignited debates over the efficacy of Israel's intelligence assessment and the decision-making processes during heightened security threats.

Delaying formal inquiry