A unique Roman legionary armour, the only known example of its kind in the world, has been restored following three years of meticulous work after it was discovered in northeast Türkiye.

The Lorica Squamata type armour from the Late Roman Period was found in 2020 during an excavation in the ancient city of Satala in Gumushane province.

In 2021, the scale armour was transported to the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Restoration and Conservation Laboratory. It was initially preserved with its surrounding soil for documentation.

Detailed examinations, including X-rays and tomography, revealed that almost the entire armour was intact. Micro CT imaging of a three-plate block taken from the edges helped determine the armour’s full measurements and partial metallurgical properties.