Israeli attacks have destroyed more than 70 percent of public facilities in Rafah in southern Gaza, the city’s mayor has said.

“Over 70 percent of public facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed in the Israeli onslaught,” Ahmed al-Soufi said on Thursday.

He said the Israeli army on Tuesday blew up dozens of homes in the Saudi neighbourhood of western Rafah.

"Israel seeks to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable area by destroying the Rafah crossing and preventing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid," the mayor said, warning of a possible famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Last month, the Israeli army invaded Rafah and captured the city’s crossing, the Palestinian enclave’s only window to the outside world, worsening the already difficult humanitarian conditions in the territory.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Army Radio said that the Rafah crossing was no longer usable after its Palestinian side in Gaza was destroyed by the army.