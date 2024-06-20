WORLD
Firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses: UN experts
The UN experts say the risk to arms firms has increased since the ICJ ordered Israel last month to halt its military offensive in Rafah –– it "may be seen as knowingly providing assistance for operations that contravene international human rights".
The UN human rights office has said that Israeli forces may have repeatedly violated the laws of war. / Photo: Reuters
June 20, 2024

A group of United Nations experts warned arms and ammunitions manufacturers against taking part in the transfer of weapons to Israel, saying it could make them complicit in human rights abuses and violations of international law.

The group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, said arms manufacturers supplying Israel should halt their transfers of war materiel, "even if they are executed under existing export licenses".

"These companies, by sending weapons, parts, components, and ammunition to Israeli forces, risk being complicit in serious violations of international human rights and international humanitarian laws," the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel which has repeatedly denied carrying out abuses during its attacks on Gaza.

The UN experts said on Thursday the risk to arms firms had increased since the International Court of Justice ordered Israel last month to halt its military offensive in Rafah in the southern tip of Gaza, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

"In this context, continuing arms transfers to Israel may be seen as knowingly providing assistance for operations that contravene international human rights and international humanitarian laws and may result in profit from such assistance," the experts said.

RelatedIsrael's blatant use of heavy bombs in Gaza violates laws of war: UN

The UN human rights office said on Wednesday that Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the laws of war.

Israel's air and ground offensive has killed more than 37,400 people in the Palestinian territory, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel launched its assault after Hamas fighters stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

