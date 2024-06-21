WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine may use long-range US missiles at Russia in self-defence: Pentagon
The Pentagon says that Washington has greenlit the use of longer-range missiles provided by the US to Kiev, if Ukraine is acting in self-defence against Russia.
Ukraine may use long-range US missiles at Russia in self-defence: Pentagon
“We’ve explained Ukraine can and does have the right to fire back to defend themselves," Ryder tells reporters. / Photo: AP Archive
June 21, 2024

Ukraine's military is allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the US to strike targets inside Russia across more than just the front lines near Kharkiv if Kiev is acting in self-defence, the Pentagon said.

President Joe Biden initially loosened the restrictions on how Ukraine could use US-provided munitions to give it another option to better defend the eastern city of Kharkiv from a relentless barrage of Russian missiles.

Since the beginning of Russia's 2022 military campaign, the US had maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to hit targets inside Russia for fear of further escalating the war.

Russia has been firing on Ukrainian targets from inside its border, treating its area as a "safe zone," said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

"As we see those forces conducting those types of operations from across the border, we’ve explained Ukraine can and does have the right to fire back to defend themselves," Ryder told reporters Thursday.

RelatedBiden, Zelenskyy ink 10-year 'historic' US-Ukraine security deal
Recommended

Air defence

The White House also announced on Thursday that it is rushing delivery of air defence interceptor missiles to Ukraine by redirecting shipments planned for other allied nations, as Washington scrambles to counter increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The US was already sending Ukraine a consistent stream of interceptors for its air defence systems, including for the Patriot missile batteries and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that more was urgently needed as Russia’s military has accelerated missile and drone attacks against cities and infrastructure centres ahead of this winter. The rushed shipments are expected to include hundreds of Patriot missiles.

RelatedRussia reserves right to deliver weapons to DPRK: Putin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust