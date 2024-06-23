WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger army says it killed 'influential' Daesh member
The army also said that nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.
Niger army says it killed 'influential' Daesh member
The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication". / Others
June 23, 2024

Niger's army said it had killed a key member of the Daesh terror group during a military raid in the west of the African country.

The clash took place in the Tillaberi region in the vast and unstable "three borders" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Extremist insurgents have staged attacks there for years despite the massive deployment of security forces.

The army said it had killed Abdoulaye Souleymane Idouwal, whom it described as "an influential member" of Daesh, during a raid on Friday.

The army also said that on Thursday nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.

RelatedDaesh affiliate blamed for deadly attack on civilians in Mali

Large-scale displacement

Recommended

The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication".

Civilians in Tillaberi are frequently targeted by extremist militants, which regularly leads to large-scale displacement.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

The military government is also fighting Boko Haram militants and their rivals Daesh group (ISWAP) in other regions.

RelatedMali warns UN of 'serious consequences' over military intervention in Niger
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust