Bahrain and Iran have agreed to start talks aimed at resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bahrain's state news agency has reported.

During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani reportedly agreed to establish mechanisms for initiating talks aimed at resuming political relations between the two countries.

Both nations agreed to mend ties after eight years of regional hiatus.

Bahrain, along with several other Gulf states, cut ties with Iran following protests in Iran triggered by Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.