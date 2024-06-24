Khaled Muhammad, a 31-year-old Palestinian man from Khan Younis, is one of many Palestinians who took the painful decision to leave Gaza and seek sanctuary in Egypt amid Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave.

But evacuation is neither easy nor affordable.

For Palestinians to secure unofficial permits to pass through the Rafah border – the sole crossing point out of the occupied territories, large sums of money are paid to so-called ‘travel brokers’.

In Khaled’s case, the asking fee was $5,000 per person – an impossible amount to arrange on his meagre income as a painter in Gaza.

The sole breadwinner supporting a family of five – wife Amira Sabry and their three young children Ella, 4, Amir, 5, and one-year-old Ilan – Khaled had to turn to crowdfunding.

But his initial attempts were met with doubt.

Italian Virginia Santo says Khaled contacted her on Instagram asking for her help raising funds. But at first, she “thought he was a scammer”.

“I didn’t know him, I didn’t trust him. I didn’t have proof of who he was. His Instagram profile was empty, with very few photos, nothing about him, and nothing before Oct. 7th,” Virginia tells TRT World.

Over time, the two began to interact more frequently, hold video calls with Virginia’s Palestinian friend Rola, who translated Arabic and Italian, and begin working together to raise the needed funds.

“I would send his GoFundMe campaign to every profile that had many followers asking to post it and explaining the urgency of evacuating them and the children from the bombs,” Virginia says.

“I was in contact with him every day, and my only objective was to reach the goal of his GoFundMe campaign.”

In April, Khaled’s family fled Gaza and moved to Cairo, Egypt, where they now reside.

But countless other Palestinian families struggle to raise money on crowdfunding platforms as they continue to dodge bombs and bullets in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 38,000 people since October last year.

Out of all the crowdfunding campaign websites, GoFundMe has become the most used platform to raise funds for Palestinian families and has seen a major boost in money collected recently.

The campaigns are often launched to not only fund evacuations but also to fund access to vital humanitarian aid in Gaza, such as medicine and food.

This form of aid became especially more important after countries began cutting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following Israeli allegations that agency staff were involved in Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ October 7 attack.

However, many crowdfunding websites have both physical and digital restrictions. GoFundMe, for instance, is only available in 19 countries and excludes entire continents like Asia, Africa, and South America.

This forces Palestinians to rely on the help of family, friends or activists abroad to not only create the campaign but also manage its donations.

“Palestinians are forced to rely on people living abroad that sometimes they only met online,” Francesca Salomone, a 22-year-old woman from Rome, tells TRT World.

“The consequence is that, once again, Palestinians are not given independence, not even for their survival,” Salomone says, adding that she created three campaigns from Italy to support Palestinian families.

Creating a campaign is also not easy for those abroad after Western governments introduced sanctions on the Palestinian group Hamas, requiring crowdfunding websites to ask for “additional information” about the causes.

“Thank you for your efforts to help those affected by the crisis unfolding in the Middle East. Due to recent developments within the region, we’re carefully reviewing fundraisers related to this crisis,” an automated email sent to donors typically reads.

“The process to verify the campaign is long and tedious but necessary,” she tells TRT World. “I was asked on multiple occasions to provide information via email and upload some documents using a secure link.

‘Extra red tape’