A Texas woman has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly trying to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian Muslim girl in an apartment complex swimming pool, according to media outlets.

Reports released on Sunday revealed that Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was arrested on May 19 in the Dallas suburb of Euless, a day after the incident took place.

Investigators said a disturbance was reported between two women at the apartment pool where Wolf questioned the 32-year-old mother about her country of origin, as she was wearing a Muslim headscarf.

Police said Wolf attempted to grab the woman's 6-year-old son, who was able to get away, then tried drowning her 3-year-old daughter in the pool.

"The mother began helping her son when Wolf grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and forced her underwater," police told reporters.

"The mother was able to pull back her daughter from the water. Her daughter had been yelling for help and was coughing up water."

Authorities said witnesses told them that Wolf was intoxicated and spewed racist remarks at the mother and her children regarding their nationality.

"We are American citizens originally from Palestine, and I don't know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the mom, identified only as Mrs. H, told news outlets in the aftermath of the incident.

"My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here," she continued. "My daughter is traumatised. Whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again."

President Joe Biden said on Monday he was "deeply disturbed" by reports of the incident.

Euless police Captian Brenda Alvarado told The Associated Press that the department has requested that prosecutors in Tarrant County treat the case as a hate crime.

