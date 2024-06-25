Belgian police removed students from the campus of the Free University of Brussels who have been staging a sit-in in support of Palestine for the last month-and-a-half, local media said on Tuesday.

The student protest, which has been ongoing since May 7, was met with police intervention at 6.30 am local time (0430GMT), according to Belgium's official news agency Belga.

The protest ended after the police took down all tents and banners and forced the students out.

The university administration announced on May 28, at the request of the students, that it was suspending all academic relations with Israel until it complies with the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

But last week Rector Annemie Schaus said the protest had overstepped its purpose and demanded that the area be evacuated immediately.