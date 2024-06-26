UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, has voiced concern about "grave violations" against children.

"Let me be clear: there is no excuse for harming children during armed conflict," Gamba told a Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict on Wednesday.

The conflict in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and in Israel has escalated to an "unprecedented scale, inflicting unimaginable suffering" on thousands of children, said Gamba.

Violations across the entire situation increased by 155 percent, with 8,009 violations against 4,360 children verified, she said, adding that 23,000 additional violations against Palestinian and Israeli children have been reported and are commencing verification processes.

"Behind every incident of violations to the rights of children in situations of armed conflict lies the unique abhorrent experience of a child. We cannot forget this.

"Cooperation, solidarity, and the political will to mitigate, stop and ultimately end and prevent violations against children is the only way forward," she said.

Stressing that armed violence is "wreaking havoc" on children, Gamba said: "Let me remind all warring parties, whether state armed forces or non-state armed groups, that when they resort to armed force, in contradiction with the Charter of the United Nations, they cannot do so at the cost of the lives and well-being of children."

She said respect for international law, especially humanitarian and human rights law, is the "minimum prerequisite" for the protection of children.

"But despite the solid international consensus that has been reached on these matters, parties to conflict blatantly trample on child rights, with little or no consequences. This must stop," Gamba added.