Afghanistan has strongly reacted to the Pakistani defence minister's recent statement threatening Kabul with sending troops across the border to target militants, warning Islamabad of "consequences."

"It's necessary for the leadership of Pakistan not to allow anyone to make such sensitive statement on sensitive issues," Khwarizmi said on X, adding that such remarks will not be in the interest of anyone.

"Anyone who violated our border under any pretext will be responsible for the consequences," he warned.

In a recent interview with Voice of America, Pakistan's defence minister accused the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks inside the country, claiming that the terrorist organisation's leadership is hiding in Afghanistan and threatening Islamabad with cross-border strikes to eliminate them.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday did not defend the defence minister's statement, saying Islamabad respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.