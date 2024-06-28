In the event that President Biden opts not to seek re-election, given his insipid performance in the first presidential debate with Donald Trump, the Democratic Party stands at a crucial crossroads, poised to select its next standard-bearer for the presidential race.

Among the array of potential contenders, several figures have emerged with compelling narratives, each bringing a distinct blend of experience, vision, and challenges to the forefront.

Here are the top 3 candidates who might replace him to the top Democratic ticket:

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom, at 56, commands attention as the Governor of California, a state synonymous with progressive leadership.

Newsom is the choice of many and he has cultivated a national profile through bold policy initiatives and high-stakes debates, such as his memorable clash with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis.

His gubernatorial tenure has been characterised by robust actions on issues ranging from reproductive rights and homelessness to environmental sustainability and healthcare access for undocumented immigrants.

Yet, amidst these triumphs, Newsom has weathered significant fiscal pressures and recurrent recall attempts, underscoring both his resilience and the complexities of leadership in America's largest state.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, 59, the current Vice President, stands as a figure deeply linked to the Biden administration’s agenda. Her rise to the vice presidency marked a historic milestone, yet Harris has faced challenges in defining a distinct role while navigating fluctuating public opinion.

As a potential successor to Biden, she holds the mantle of being next in line for the presidency.