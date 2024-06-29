WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza residents face critical lack of basic necessities — UNRWA
Gaza is facing critical shortages of basic necessities as the UN highlights the dire situation affecting hundreds of thousands amid the ongoing Israeli invasion.
Gaza residents face critical lack of basic necessities — UNRWA
UN highlights dire situation in Gaza with restricted aid. / Photo: AA
June 29, 2024

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has reported that hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are deprived of life necessities like adequate shelter, food, medicine and clean water.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are deprived of adequate shelter, food, medicine & clean water,” said the agency on X on Saturday.

It further noted that the number of crossings into the enclave “remains far too limited.”

“The ability to dispose of garbage & treat sewage is severely restricted. Trash continues piling up,” said UNRWA.

Later, in a separate statement, UN aid worker Louise Wateridge explained that people in Gaza “need everything,” adding: “These are very desperate times. [...] The only answer to that is to provide more aid.”

RelatedPalestinians in Gaza struggle to feed their children under Israeli siege
Recommended

Many under ruins

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.​​​​​​​

Related'Potentially apocalyptic': UN warns against spread of Israeli war on Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust