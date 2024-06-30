WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Muslim group slams Israeli consul's 'radical Muslim occupation' remarks
"This false ‘wake up’ call is, in reality, a call to hatred and violence targeting New York Muslims and Arabs," CAIR-NY Executive Director says regarding the discriminative remarks.
US Muslim group slams Israeli consul's 'radical Muslim occupation' remarks
Demonstrators, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, take part in a protest against anti-Muslim hate in New York in March 2019. / Photo: AA
June 30, 2024

Comments by Israel’s new consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, urging New Yorkers to "wake up" against what he called a "radical Muslim occupation" have sparked sharp criticism from US Muslims.

The New York branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) condemned Akunis's statement made in an interview with the New York Post.

Akunis likened New York’s situation to cities like London, Malmo and Paris, which he described as being under the occupation of "radical Muslims," urging New Yorkers to act before it was too late.

In a statement, CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said: "This false ‘wake up’ call is in reality a call to hatred and violence targeting New York Muslims and Arabs, and those perceived to be Muslim and Arab-American."

RelatedAnti-Muslim attacks double in Germany but authorities tend to ignore: NGO

Record anti-muslim discrimination complaints in 30 years

Recommended

Afaf Nasher emphasised that Akunis' "false and hate-filled remarks should be repudiated by all political and religious leaders."

She also highlighted the rise in anti-Muslim discrimination and hate crimes in the US, pointing to the highest number of complaints received by CAIR in its 30-year history.

According to a civil rights report released by CAIR's national office earlier this year, they received 8,601 complaints in 2023, with half of them coming after October 7, 2023.

This was described as "the highest number of complaints received in CAIR's 30-year history."

In the interview, Akunis also referred to protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza, claiming that the antisemitism he witnessed in New York was "the worst ever" since Jews began arriving in the United States in large numbers in the late 19th century.

RelatedHate on wheels: Van playing Islamophobic video drives around Toronto
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust