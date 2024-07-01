Türkiye has set a new record for wind energy production, generating an unprecedented 228,604 megawatt-hours, according to Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) data.

The milestone on Sunday is a crucial step toward the country’s energy independence and highlighted Türkiye's potential to achieve bigger targets in the renewable energy sector.

The surge in wind energy production is a significant development for environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. By harnessing renewable energy sources more effectively, Türkiye is progressing towards its sustainability and efficiency goals in energy production.

Wind energy accounted for 22.5 percent of total electricity production on that day, making it the leading source. It was followed by imported coal at 20.2 percent and lignite power plants at 13.7 percent.

On June 30, Türkiye's total electricity production was 1,016,062 megawatt-hours, while consumption reached 1,025,573 megawatt-hours, reflecting the high energy demand and the crucial role of wind energy in meeting this demand.

Additionally, Türkiye exported 6,981 megawatt-hours and imported 16,492 megawatt-hours of electricity, demonstrating its active participation in the energy trade.