The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has fired a barrage of rockets into Israel as fighting raged in Gaza, and Israeli tanks advanced deeper in parts of the enclave, residents and officials said.

The armed wing of the group said its members fired rockets on Monday towards several Israeli communities near the fence with Gaza in response to "the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people".

The volley of around 20 rockets caused no casualties, the Israeli military said.

Violence also flared on Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israel killed a woman and a boy in the city of Tulkarem.

A day earlier, an Israeli strike in the same area killed an Islamic Jihad member.

Israeli tanks deepened incursions into the Shujaiah suburb of eastern Gaza for a fifth day, and tanks advanced further in western and central Rafah, in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, residents said.

Hamas said its fighters had lured an Israeli force into a booby-trapped house in the east of Rafah and blown it up, causing casualties.