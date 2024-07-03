WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany and Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity
Those detained were "suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians" and having links with the Syrian pro-government militia
Germany and Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity
Eight suspects were arrested over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria,/ Photo: AP
July 3, 2024

Investigators in Germany and Sweden have arrested eight suspects over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors in both countries said.

Those detained on Wednesday are suspected of taking part in a "violent crackdown on a peaceful anti-government protest" in the Al-Yarmouk district in Damascus on July 13, 2012, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

It said the four stateless Syrian Palestinians and Syrian national detained in Germany were "strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes".

It named the Syrian Palestinians as Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. The Syrian national, identified as Mazhar J, is believed to have worked for the Syrian military intelligence service.

Recommended

"They and other accessories specifically targeted the civilian protesters, shooting at them," resulting in six deaths and other serious injuries, the statement said.

German prosecutors said that those arrested in Sweden belonged to a pro-government militia which also participated in the crimes on July 13, 2012.

Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to "good cooperation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust