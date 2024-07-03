Investigators in Germany and Sweden have arrested eight suspects over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors in both countries said.

Those detained on Wednesday are suspected of taking part in a "violent crackdown on a peaceful anti-government protest" in the Al-Yarmouk district in Damascus on July 13, 2012, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

It said the four stateless Syrian Palestinians and Syrian national detained in Germany were "strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes".

It named the Syrian Palestinians as Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. The Syrian national, identified as Mazhar J, is believed to have worked for the Syrian military intelligence service.