WORLD
2 MIN READ
China calls for international AI cooperation
"No country can be an exception," Chinese Premier Li Qiang says, calling for the creation of global AI regulation and technical standards.
China calls for international AI cooperation
Chinese tech companies are expected to unveil multiple new AI products at the multi-day international convention. / Photo: AP Archive
July 4, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for global cooperation and a more open mindset in artificial intelligence, as a rivalry between Beijing and Washington heats up in the nascent tech field.

Chinese Premier Li on Thursday urged countries to adopt "more open mindsets" and promote international cooperation on AI.

"Each country has its own advantages in its AI technology, data and market, so we should engage in mutual cooperation and join forces," Li said in a speech at the opening of the World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

China has raced to catch up with US tech companies in generative AI in particular, with the UN saying on Wednesday that Beijing was the top filer of generative AI patents globally.

The US and other countries have reacted with alarm to Chinese technology that they claim can be used for espionage operations, with Washington revoking licenses for some chip exports in April after China's Huawei unveiled a computer powered by Intel AI technology.

Recommended

Chinese tech companies are expected to unveil multiple new AI products at the multi-day international convention.

Li in his speech urged countries to promote "movement of data across borders, free trade of equipment and connectivity of infrastructure".

He warned that risks brought about by rapidly developing AI technology would also require concerted international attention.

"No country can be an exception," Li said, calling for the creation of global AI regulation and technical standards.

Related'War of a hundred models': Chinese AI scene heads for a shakeout
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust