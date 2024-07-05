Thousands of petrol stations across Pakistan have remained shut in protest against new taxes, leaving millions of people without fuel.

The Pakistan Petro­leum Dealers Association called the countrywide strike on Friday against the imposition of a new tax on fuel stations.

The government imposed a 0.5 percent advance turnover tax on petrol stations, but the association rejected it, saying they already pay a tax per litre and would not accept a double tax.

"We have closed the petrol pumps across the country as a protest for today, as we are unable to pay more taxes in the current price hike. It would ruin our petrol pump business," the association chairman Abdul Sami Khan said.

We already pay $0.005 (1.4 Pakistani rupees) tax per litre to the government but recently they imposed 0.5 percent further advance turnover tax, he said, adding: "We will never accept further taxes."

Local TV Channel shows that among over 13,000 fuel stations across the country, in some cities, including the capital Islamabad, some are still open, while the majority are closed.