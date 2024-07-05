Britain was ready for a change in Westminster, and opinion polls and surveys said as much in recent months.

However, what the July 4 ballots delivered perhaps had more surprises in store than anyone expected.

By Thursday evening, the United Kingdom had witnessed one of its most significant political shifts in history as the Labour Party consigned the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign to history in one of the most comprehensive election victories in the country.

With many politicians experiencing historic firsts in their lifetimes in this election, today appears to be the beginning of changes within the House of Commons.

The forthcoming parliamentary term will see Westminster welcoming numerous new faces, marking a broader transformation in the country’s political landscape.

Here are five reasons why July 4 marked a historic election.

1- Tories' biggest defeat

Following a now bitterly resentful Brexit era and a “quitter” prime minister who could only serve six months, the unelected Rishi Sunak became the final straw in the Conservative Party's long and retrogressive path.

British voters sent a clear message to the Tories at the ballot box by ending their 14-year-old rule.

The Conservative Party suffered its largest-ever loss in history by conceding over 250 seats, reducing its representation in the House of Commons to just 119 members.

Sunak conceded defeat in clear terms, saying that voters had delivered a “sobering verdict".

“This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been prime minister of the best country in the world,” he said outside the official residence at the iconic address 12 Downing Street.

His party now holds only 23.7 percent of all seats in parliament, a loss of over 19 percent since the last election.

The closest comparable defeat for the Tories was in the 1906 general election, called a Liberal landslide when they lost 246 seats. This was considered the biggest defeat in their history until Thursday when it set a new record.

2- Great comeback of Labour

As Sunak’s government struggled to restore stability to UK politics over the last few years, the Labour Party, the main opposition, had much to gain.

And they seized every opportunity.

By gaining at least 211 seats, Labour now holds 409 seats in the 650-member Parliament, far exceeding the minimum requirement of half the seats needed to form a government.

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became the country’s next prime minister after visiting King Charles III to seek approval to form the new government.

In his speech following the election results, Starmer pledged that his government would always put "country first, party second".

"We have to return politics to public service," he added.

Seen as steering the party towards the political middle ground from a more far-left stance, he will be the first leader from the centre-left party to win a national election since Tony Blair.

On the other hand, he has inherited significant challenges: a struggling economy post-pandemic, overwhelmed public services, diplomatic instability, and more.