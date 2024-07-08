WORLD
Death toll in Gaza could exceed 186,000: The Lancet
A report by the medical journal estimates that nearly 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 but indirect deaths could rise the toll dramatically.
Palestinians surround body bags containing victims of Israeli bombardment in the yard of the al-Aqsa Martyr's hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on July 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP
July 8, 2024

By June 19, 2024, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 37,396 people had been killed in Gaza since last October, according to a report by the prestigious medical journal The Lancet.

These figures, while contested by Israeli authorities, are supported by Israeli intelligence, the UN, and WHO, and are backed by independent analyses comparing changes in UNRWA staff deaths with those reported by the Ministry.

The destruction of infrastructure in Gaza has made data collection increasingly difficult, forcing the Health Ministry to rely on information from media sources and first responders.

As of May 10, 2024, 30 percent of the 35,091 deaths were unidentified.

Due to these challenges, the reported death toll is likely an underestimate, with significant numbers of bodies still buried in rubble and indirect deaths expected to multiply the total toll.

The UN estimates that 35 percent of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, with more than 10,000 bodies potentially still trapped.

Indirect deaths from causes such as disease and lack of resources are projected to increase the total death toll to up to 186,000, or 7.9 percent of Gaza's population.

The medical journal urged for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid is urgently needed to prevent further loss of life and to document the full scale of the conflict for historical accountability and post-war recovery.

