Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel's military actions in Gaza could push mediated ceasefire talks back to square one, the Palestinian resistance group said on its Telegram channel.

The Israeli prime minister "continues to place more obstacles in front of the negotiations," Hamas said on Monday.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of escalating "his aggression and crimes against our people" in what it said were "attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement".

The devastating war in the Palestinian territory is nine months old, but back-and-forth negotiations, which have lasted nearly as long, have failed to end it.

As heavy battles raged in Gaza City on Monday, the Israeli military expanded its evacuation order in the territory's north, leaving thousands of Palestinians on the move.

'Netanyahu's tricks and crimes'