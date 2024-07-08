WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli assault could push Gaza ceasefire talks back to square one: Hamas
Hamas says it has shown "flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement" and urges mediators to end what it called "Netanyahu's tricks and crimes".
Israeli assault could push Gaza ceasefire talks back to square one: Hamas
Israeli military expanded its northern evacuation order, displacing thousands of Palestinians. / Photo: Reuters
July 8, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel's military actions in Gaza could push mediated ceasefire talks back to square one, the Palestinian resistance group said on its Telegram channel.

The Israeli prime minister "continues to place more obstacles in front of the negotiations," Hamas said on Monday.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of escalating "his aggression and crimes against our people" in what it said were "attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement".

The devastating war in the Palestinian territory is nine months old, but back-and-forth negotiations, which have lasted nearly as long, have failed to end it.

As heavy battles raged in Gaza City on Monday, the Israeli military expanded its evacuation order in the territory's north, leaving thousands of Palestinians on the move.

RelatedDeath toll in Gaza could exceed 186,000: The Lancet

'Netanyahu's tricks and crimes'

Recommended

Netanyahu's office reiterated in a statement on Sunday that "any deal will allow Israel to return and fight until all the goals of the war are achieved".

With the exception of a one-week truce in November, which saw 80 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, talks have repeatedly foundered over differences between the parties.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.

An official with knowledge of the mediation said US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns would also go to Qatar this week.

Hamas has signalled it would drop its demand on a "complete" ceasefire, a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected.

In its statement on Monday, the resistance group said it had shown "flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement" and urged mediators to end what it called "Netanyahu's tricks and crimes".

RelatedIsraeli army launches ground assault in Gaza, targets UNRWA yet again
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar