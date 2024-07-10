WORLD
'Guard' against NATO's outreach, China's top diplomat tells ASEAN
Wang Yi hosted Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa in Beijing for bilateral talks.
NATO 75th Anniversary Celebratory Event / Photo: AFP
July 10, 2024

As NATO members meet in the US for the alliance's 75th anniversary, China has called on Asia-Pacific nations to “guard” against outreach by the 32-member military alliance.

“It is necessary to resist the negative impact of the Indo-Pacific strategy and guard against NATO reaching out to the Asia-Pacific,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiamp ongsa in Beijing.

The two top diplomats co-chaired the second meeting of the consultation mechanism between the ministers of foreign affairs of China and Thailand on Tuesday, according to a readout by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Leaders of South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand are attending the NATO summit held on July 9-11 in Washington, while Australia is being represented at the summit by its defense chief.

Stressing the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation architecture in East Asia, Wang told Maris that it was “necessary to oppose the establishment of a closed and exclusive cl ique.”

Extending China’s “firm” support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Wang said Beijing wants ASEAN “to play a more important role on the international and regional stage.”

“It is necessary to maintain the East Asian regional cooperation framework centred on ASEAN, oppose the establishment of closed and exclusive small circles, and never allow external forces to intervene or start a new one,” he said.

ASEAN is the Southeast Asian regional bloc of 10 nations, including Thailand.

“China is willing to work closely with ASEAN countries, including Thailand, to maintain the high level of China-ASEAN cooperation, adhere to the correct direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” said Wang.

SOURCE:AA
