Struggling through rubble and buildings shattered by Israel's war on Gaza, Ahmed Al-Shanbari and three of his sons risk their lives to pick mulberry leaves to eat, a scene being played out across the enclave as Palestinians face a hunger crisis.

"It is scary to walk when the bombing is still happening," said Al-Shanbari, who like many Palestinians risks Israeli bombardment in the search for food.

Ahmed's wife Fatima cleans the leaves and boils them over a makeshift stove.

"Nothing in it is tolerable, neither its taste nor its colour," she said.

Fatima stuffs the leaves with rice and spices, hoping to get her children to tolerate the sour taste. Yet the bitterness remains.

The mulberry leaves are animal’s food, she says. “But what can we do?”

The war began when fighters from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas burst across the Gaza border and attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Nine months on, Gaza health authorities say at least 38,000 Palestinians have been killed.