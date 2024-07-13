WORLD
Kremlin warns of Cold War echoes as US plans missile deployment in Europe
July 13, 2024

The Kremlin has warned the deployment of US missiles in Germany could make European capitals targets for Russian missiles in a repeat of Cold War-style confrontation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov spoke of a "paradox" in which "Europe is a target for our missiles, our country is a target for US missiles in Europe."

"We have enough capacity to contain these missiles but the potential victims are the capitals of these countries," he said, speaking to Russian state television channel Russia 1.

Peskov also hinted that such a confrontation could undermine Europe as a whole.

"Europe is not living its best moment. In a different configuration, a repeat of history is inevitable," he said when the channel's anchor Pavel Zarubin pointed out that the Cold War had ended with the Soviet Union's collapse.

'New Cold War'

The White House announced on Wednesday during a NATO summit that it would periodically station long-range weapons including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany from 2026 as a deterrent.

"Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States' commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence," the White House said.

The Kremlin criticised the move, accusing Washington of taking a step towards a new Cold War and of directly participating in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov held a telephone call with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin where they discussed lowering the risk of "possible escalation".

NATO countries — spearheaded by the United States — have bolstered their defences in Europe following the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine in 2022.

SOURCE:AFP
