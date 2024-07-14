Kenya's under-fire police have pledged a "transparent" investigation following the discovery of eight female bodies dumped in a Nairobi garbage site.

Police chiefs said they were pursuing possible links to cults, serial killers or rogue medical practitioners in their investigation into the macabre saga, which has horrified and angered the nation.

The mutilated and dismembered bodies, trussed up in plastic bags, were hauled out of a sea of floating rubbish in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, a slum area in the south of the Kenyan capital.

The discoveries have thrown another spotlight on Kenyan police and added more pressure on President William Ruto, who is struggling to contain a crisis over widespread anti-government protests that saw dozens of demonstrators killed.

Acting national police chief Douglas Kanja said six corpses were found in Mukuru on Friday and more body parts were retrieved on Saturday, with preliminary investigations revealing that all were female.

"They were severely dismembered in different states of decomposition and left in sacks," Kanja told a press conference, describing it as a "heinous act".

He said police were committed to conducting "transparent, thorough and swift investigations" adding that they aimed to wrap up their inquiries in 21 days.

Kanja, who was appointed only on Friday amid the fallout over last month's protest bloodshed, also said that all officers at the police station located near the quarry had been transferred.

Police watchdog probe

Kenya's police watchdog, the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), had said on Friday it was investigating whether there was any police involvement in the dumped bodies, noting that the dumpsite was just 100 metres from the police post.

The IPOA also said it was looking into claims of abductions of demonstrators who went missing after last month's protests.

But it did not make any link to those missing and the dumped bodies.

Mohamed Amin, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said the ages of the victims ranged between about 18 to 30 and that all had been killed and butchered in the same manner.

He said police were looking into a number of hypotheses.

"Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities, are we dealing with serial killers?" he said at the press briefing alongside Kanja.