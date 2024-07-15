Pakistan's government seeks to ban the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, the information minister said, a move likely to further deepen an ongoing political crisis in the South Asian country.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the government will approach the Supreme Court after approval from the Cabinet, which is a legal requirement to ban a political party.

"Pakistan and the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) cannot progress together. And a series of recent events have proved this," Tarar said.

"That's why, the government is going to ban the PTI," he said, adding that the process will be initiated in the next few days.

He cited PTI's alleged involvement in attacks on military installations in May last year after Khan's brief arrest in a corruption case.