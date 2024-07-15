WORLD
Pakistan government seeks to ban former premier Imran Khan's PTI party
Information minister Attaullah Tarar states that Imran Khan's PTI and Pakistan cannot progress together.
The cricketer-turned-politician has been acquitted in two of three cases he was convicted in, whereas his third conviction remains suspended. / Photo: AP Archive
July 15, 2024

Pakistan's government seeks to ban the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, the information minister said, a move likely to further deepen an ongoing political crisis in the South Asian country.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Islamabad, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the government will approach the Supreme Court after approval from the Cabinet, which is a legal requirement to ban a political party.

"Pakistan and the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) cannot progress together. And a series of recent events have proved this," Tarar said.

"That's why, the government is going to ban the PTI," he said, adding that the process will be initiated in the next few days.

He cited PTI's alleged involvement in attacks on military installations in May last year after Khan's brief arrest in a corruption case.

Current imprisonment

Imran Khan, 72, who was ousted through a no-trust vote in April 2021, is currently in a jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi along with his wife for his alleged involvement in multiple corruption and violence-related cases.

The information minister said the government would also submit a review petition before the Supreme Court against its verdict last week, which declared the PTI is eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.​​​​​

The party-backed candidates had won the most seats in the February 8 polls.​

