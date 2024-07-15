A Palestinian lawyer shared harrowing accounts of torture against detainees from Gaza in Israeli prisons.

Khaled Mahajna, a lawyer with the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, said at a press conference that he visited two Gaza detainees on Sunday in Ofer Prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

One of the two detainees, Mohammad Arab, a journalist, detailed his experience under interrogation at the Sde Teiman camp in the Negev desert in southern Israel, where he was questioned about a previous visit by his lawyer and threatened with punishment for disclosing details.

Arab described witnessing the rape of Gaza's detainees, including one who was stripped naked. This detainee remains in critical physical and mental condition.

Another detainee was also stripped naked, electrocuted, and subjected to sexual abuse.

Mahajna said detainees were being forced to lie on the ground with their hands bound behind their heads while police dogs attacked them.

According to the lawyer, around 100 other detainees were transferred from the Sde Teiman camp to Ofer Prison while blindfolded, leading them to believe they were taken to a camp near Gaza.