Former US President Donald Trump has made a strategic move in his quest to reclaim the White House by announcing US Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

Vance, a 39-year-old Republican currently serving his first term in the Senate, brings a multifaceted background that has garnered national attention.

Vance's rise to prominence began with the publication of his acclaimed memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," a poignant account of his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, his service as a Marine in Iraq, and his academic achievements at Ohio State University and Yale Law School. His venture into Silicon Valley as a successful venture capitalist added a layer of experience that shaped his understanding of economic dynamics.

Published during Trump's initial presidential campaign, "Hillbilly Elegy" not only catapulted Vance into literary fame but also provided profound insights into the appeal of Trump's candidacy among working-class and rural white voters.

This connection with Trump was further solidified by his endorsement and eventual election to the Senate in 2022, following a spirited campaign supported by his anti-opioid activism and compelling personal narrative.

Defending Trump's agenda