At least five people were killed and dozens injured in two separate incidents in Bangladesh as violence continued on university campuses in the nation's capital and elsewhere over a government jobs quota system, local media reports have said.

The deaths were reported on Tuesday after an overnight violence at a public university near Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

The overnight violence involved members of a pro-government student body and other students, when police fired tear gas and charged the protesters with batons during the clashes which spread at Jahangir Nagar University in Savar, outside Dhaka, according to students and authorities.

Protesters have been demanding an end to a quota reserved for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971, which allows them to take up 30 percent of governmental jobs.

They argue that quota appointments are discriminatory and should be merit-based. Some even said the current system benefits groups supporting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Some Cabinet ministers criticised the protesters, saying they played on students’ emotions.

Dhaka-based Daily Star newspaper reported that two persons including a pedestrian were killed as they suffered injuries during violence in Chattogram, a southeastern district, on Tuesday.

Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily reported that a 22-year-old protester died in the northern district of Rangpur. Details of the casualties could not be confirmed immediately.

While job opportunities have expanded in Bangladesh’s private sector, many find government jobs stable and lucrative. Each year, some 3,000 such jobs open up to nearly 400,000 graduates.

Protesters gathered in front of the university’s official residence of the vice-chancellor early Tuesday when violence broke out.

Related Clashes over government job quota injure over 100 students in Bangladesh

'Peaceful protests'