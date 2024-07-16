The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has kidnapped two more children from territories under its occupation in Northern Syria, with the intent to recruit them into its armed ranks.

Redor al Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition group "Independent Kurdish Association," told Anadolu news agency on Tuesday that terrorists kidnapped a 14-year-old in Aleppo's Shehba region and a 13-year-old in Hasakah.

The terrorists prevent kidnapped children from contacting their families and take them to training camps for armed instruction, Ahmed noted.

The spokesperson added that since the beginning of the year, the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has kidnapped over 35 children from the areas it occupies in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah to forcibly recruit them for militancy.

231 children forcibly recruited