The first Russian solider who would shot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet will be rewarded $170,000 (15 million rubles).

Russian oil drilling company Fores has announced the reward and the country's Ministry of Defense endorsed it by sharing a video of the company's deputy CEO, Ilya Potanin, on its Telegram channel.

"There will be a reward for destroying the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” Potanin, said in a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

A batch of 60 F-16 fighter jets, which Western nations plan to deliver to Ukraine, will be a significant addition to Kiev's military defense.

The US, along with Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, has committed to providing F-16s by the end of this year. The Dutch government recently revealed that the initial batch of 24 jets is set for imminent transfer.

“We will reward the destruction of F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” stated Potanin, echoing statements made by his company’s CEO during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this summer.