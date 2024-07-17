Earlier this month, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signed a treaty that marked their departure from the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), setting them on the path to form their own joint confederation: the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

“Our people have turned their backs irrevocably on ECOWAS,” said Nigerian military ruler Abdourahamane Tchiani at AES’s first press conference in Niamey. “It’s now up to us to create the Alliance of Sahel States confederation. It’s an alternative to any artificial regional grouping by building a sovereign community of peoples,” he underscored.

The leaders of all three junta-led states attended the summit in military fatigue, which had been the main point of contention with ECOWAS, which had suspended the three members earlier for the lack of democratic rule.

In July 2023, Tchinai had overthrown the democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup d'état. This came less than a year after Ibrahim Traoré seized power in Burkina Faso; and Assimi Goïta took over leadership in Mali in 2021, in the country’s third military takeover since 2012.

“From now on, we say, whether you're from Mali, Niger or Burkina, we have the same destiny. We're going in together,” said Burkinabè Prime Minister Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela at the summit. “It is up to us to take control of our destiny,” he added.

All three postcolonial states have had a long history of military takeovers since their independence from the brutal and colonial French rule in 1960.