South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said his country's alliance with the United States has been elevated to a "nuclear-based" one capable of deterring North Korea's nuclear threats following their signing of joint nuclear deterrence guidelines.

The US and South Korea last week signed a milestone document laying out nuclear deterrence principles and warned that a doomsday attack on the South "will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response."

The protocols' signing on the margins of the NATO leaders summit comes after Washington and Seoul established in April 2023 the joint Nuclear Consultative Group, which has been working on fleshing out the deterrence document.

"The US will assign a special mission to its nuclear assets for the Korean Peninsula both in wartime and peacetime," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting, reported Yonhap News.

"We have established a posture to respond swiftly and effectively to any kind of North Korean nuclear threat," he added.